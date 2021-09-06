OEI vs FRD Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Oeiras CC vs Friendship CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OEI vs FRD at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In match no. 4 of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, Friendship CC will take on Oeiras CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo OEI vs FRD match will start at 8 PM IST – September 6. Oeiras have been around in the ECS-T10 Cartaxo for quite some time. In the last season, they finished at the fourth spot. On the other hand, Friendship CC are newcomers to the contest and will face the veterans in their first match. They also have some quality players that can help them put up a good fight against their opponents.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

OEI vs FRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen – Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Conrad Greenshields, Md Omar Faruk

All-rounders – Paulo Buccimazza, Fakhrul Hussain (C), Imtiaz Rana (VC), Md Abdul Motin

Bowlers – Shayaddur Rahman, Rayhan Khan, Abdus Samad

OEI vs FRD Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Conrad Greenshields, Krut Patel, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Ranjit Narayan, Salman Ahmed, Michael Harris, Mohan M. F. Hussain, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha.

Friendship CC: Md Omar Faruk (C), Imtiaz Rana, Abdus Samad, Rayhan Khan, Mizu Rahman (WK), Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Tahir Hossain, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Sabbir Hussain.

OEI vs FRD Squads

Oeiras CC: MD Shofiqul Islam, Amandeep Singh, Utsab Karki, Manjit Singh, Amandeep Ghumman, Charanjeet singh, Sripal Matta, Keroon Kandel, Lakshman KC, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Nishank Popat, Kapil Surendrakumar, Parth Jounjat.

Friendship CC: Mizu Rahman, Md Omar Faruk, Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Alamim, Naim Rahman, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad-I, Taher Hossain, Abdus Samad, Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Musa, Sajjad Hossin.

