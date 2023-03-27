OEI vs GAM Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain – Oeiras CC vs Gamblers SC, Today’s Probable XIs at Albergaria at 5 PM IST March 27 Monday

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Oeiras CC and Gamblers SC will take place at 4:30 PM IST – on March 27.

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Albergaria.

OEI vs GAM Dream11 Team

Nicholas Smit, Azher Andani, Conrad Greenshields, Krut Patel(vc), Balwinder Singh, Shayaddur Rahman, Rayhan Khan, Nitin Kamboj, Kamal Sharma, Carlo Buccimazza(c), Mubeen Tariq.

OEI vs GAM Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras CC: Nicholas Smit, Azher Andani(C), Conrad Greenshields, G Singh, Krut Patel, Balwinder Singh, Francoise Stoman, Arslan Naseem, Mubeen Tariq, Krishna Neupane, Carlo Buccimazza

Gamblers SC: Ankush Kumar, Daniyal Asgher, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ranjit Narayan, Jay Prakash, Kuldeep Gholiya, Shayaddur Rahman(C), Rayhan Khan, Nitin Kamboj, Nishant Verma, Kamal Sharma

