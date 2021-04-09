OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Oeiras CC vs Indian Royals Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OEI vs IR at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In the match no. 7 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Indian Royals will take on Oeiras CC at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Friday. The FanCode Portugal T10 OEI vs IR match will start at 10 PM IST – April 9. Oeiras will head into the fixture on the back of a loss to Malmo CC, it will be the Indian Royals' first ECS T10 Portugal outing. Oeiras will be playing their third consecutive match of the season against the Indian Royals on Friday. They fell short by just one run in their last match against Malo. Oeiras have lost as many as two matches they played and are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table. On the other hand, this will be the first match of the season for the Indian Royals.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Indian Royals and Oeiras CC will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 9.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

OEI vs IR My Dream11 Team

Harmolak Singh, Manjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Jiteshkumar Balakrisna (VC), Md Fakrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza (C), Krut Patel, Parth Joujant, Sunil Kumar, Ishwar Singh.

OEI vs IR Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Indian Royals: Harmolak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Jasbinder Singh, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh.

OEI vs IR Squads

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Druvkumar Mistri, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ranjit Narayan, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha.

Indian Royals: Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Abu Sufyan, Harmolak Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Yogesh Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Saad Ansari, Jasbinder Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Syed Ali Naqi, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz.

