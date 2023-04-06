Home

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Oeiras CC vs Indian Royals, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria at 3 PM IST April 6 Thursday

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10: Oeiras CC vs Indian Royals Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal ECS T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of OEI vs IR, FanCode Portugal ECS T10, Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Oeiras CC vs Indian Royals, Online Cricket Tips Oeiras CC vs Indian Royals Portugal ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Portugal ECS T10. OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Oeiras CC vs Indian Royals, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria at 3 PM IST April 6 Thursday.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Gamblers SC and Indian Royals will take place at 2.30 PM IST – on April 6.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria.

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team

Azher Andani, Miguel Stoman, Conrad Greenshields(C), Girish Singh, Gaurav Sharma-II(VC), Vishal Arora, Navendu Sinha, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Balwinder Singh-III, Alex Macey, Rajesh Joshi.

OEI vs IR Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras CC: Azher Andani, Miguel Stoman, Conrad Greenshields(WK)(C), Francoise Stoman, Keagan Da Silva, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan-II, Miguel Machado, Girish Singh(WK), Balwinder Singh-III, Alex Macey

Indian Royals: Utsab Karki, Parminder Singh-I, Syed Arshad, Louis Blackwell, Gaurav Sharma-II(WK), Vishal Arora, Ujjval Kansal, Onkar Singh, Navendu Sinha(WK)(C), Nilesh Suryawanshi, Rajesh Joshi.

