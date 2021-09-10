OEI vs MAL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OEI vs MAL at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In match no. 17 of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, Oeiras CC will take on Malo CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo OEI vs MAL match will start at 2 PM IST – September 10. Oeiras CC are currently lying at the fifth spot in the points table with two wins from four ECS T10 Cartaxo matches. They defeated the Fighters CC by 37 runs in their previous outing. Malo CC, on the other hand, defeated the Coimbra Knights by five wickets in their last match. They are currently third in the ECS T10 Cartaxo points table, having won two out of their four fixtures. Here is the ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEI vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, OEI vs MAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, OEI vs MAL Probable XIs ECS T10 Cartaxo, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Oeiras CC vs Malo CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo toss between Oeiras CC and Malo CC will take place at 1:30 PM IST – September 10.

Time: 2 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

OEI vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Parth Jounjat

Batsmen – Amir Zaib, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Mian Shahid

All-rounders – Conrad Greenshields (C), Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Ranjit Narayan (VC), Krut Patel

Bowlers – Najam Shahzad, Assad Mehmood, Jai Madhan

OEI vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya, Jai Mandhan, Conrad Greenshields, Parth Jounjat (WK), Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Sunil Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman.

Malo CC: Mian Shahid (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat (WK), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Muhammad Adnan Gondal.

OEI vs MAL Squads

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Paulo Buccimazza, Parth Jounjat (wk), Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Sunil Kumar, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan, Nishant Prakash, Amandeep, Michael Harris.

Malo CC: Mian Shahid (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat (wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Adnan Gondal, Muhammad Irfan, Tahir Mahmood, Shan Aziz.

