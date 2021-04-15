Oeiras vs Miranda Dragons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Portugal 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s OEI vs MD at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal: In the Match of ECS T10 – Portugal on Tuesday, Oeiraswill square off against Oeiras at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. The ECS T10 – Portugal OEI vs MD match will begin at 04:30 PM IST – April 13. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Portugal – OEI vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, Oeiras vs Miranda Dragons CC Dream11 Tips, OEI vs MD Probable Playing XIs, OEI vs MD Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Oeiras vs Miranda Dragons CC ECS T10 Portugal, OEI vs MD Dream11 Guru Tips. Also Read - GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Gorkha 11 vs Malo Today's ECS T10 - Portugal on Thursday, April 8

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Portugal match toss between Oeiras vs Miranda Dragons CC will take place at 09:30 PM IST – April 15

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

OEI vs MD My Dream11 Team

John Foster, Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Syed Asif Rab, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Abdul Mohsin (VC), Krishan Kumar, Salman Ahmed, Ibrahim Mohammad, Sunil Kumar.

OEI vs MD Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Salman Ahmed, Paulo Buccimazza, John Foster (WK), Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Sunil Kumar, Krut Patel, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Miranda Dragons: Ibrahim Mohammad (C), Md Omar Faruk, Rob Lewes (WK), Krishan Kumar, Abdul Mohsin, Syed Asif Rab, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Steven Waddell, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan.

