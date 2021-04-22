OEI vs OCC Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Oeiras CC vs Oporto CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OEI vs OCC at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In another exciting match of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Oporto CC will take on Oeiras CC at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Thursday. The FanCode Portugal T10 OEI vs OCC match will start at 10 PM IST – April 22. Oeiras CC currently occupy the second spot in the ECS T10 Portugal points table after winning six out of their 10 matches. They will head into today's fixture on the back of two losses against Gorkha 11. On the other hand, Oporto CC, are fifth in the ECS T10 Portugal standings, having won just three out of their eight fixtures. They lost to the Coimbra Knights by 16 runs in their last match. It is a must-win game for the Oporto CC if they want to qualify for the semifinals.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Oporto CC and Oeiras CC will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 22.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

OEI vs OCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen – Paulo Buccimazza, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman

All-rounders – Conrad Greenshields (C), Junaid Khan II (VC), Krut Patel, Suraj Peshawaria

Bowlers – Sunil Kumar, Neil Charles, Kumar Rohit

OEI vs OCC Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras CC: Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Conrad Greenshields, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Amandeep, Paulo Buccimazza, John Foster, Mohon M F Hussain, Sunil Kumar, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman, Kumar Rohit.

Oporto CC: John Zinkus (C), Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Thomas Rogerson, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay.

OEI vs OCC Squads

Oeiras CC: Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Sunil Kumar, John Foster, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Salman Ahmed, Nishant Prakash, Shayaddur Rahman, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Muhammed Adnan, Ranjit Narayan, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha and Nishank Popat.

Oporto CC: Kanaka Sabhapathy (WK), Junaid Khan, Raghu Raman, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Nigel Jordan, John Zinkus (C), James Graham, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Muhammad Ali Awan, Syed Rashid, Suraj Peshawaria, Kuppuswamy Niranjankumar, Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Jack Cunningham, Jonathan Cooles, Patrick Butcher, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Sanath Gunawardena, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Abhishek Rajesh.

