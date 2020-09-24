OEI vs RCCL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's OEI vs RCCL Match 14 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: The fourteenth match of the T10 tournamen will be played between Oeiras CC and Royal CC Lisbon.

After three days, Malo CC are leading the points table with six points from three victories followd by Alvalade at second spot who also have same number of points but a lower net run-rate.

The European Cricket Series has moved to Portugal with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday).

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played today including the Shield Final.

September 24 Schedule

#Match 13, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 14, Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 15, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao, 5:00 PM IST

#Shield Final, TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Oeiras CC and Royal CC Lisbon will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – September 24.

Match Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

OEI vs RCCL My Dream11 Team

Paulo Buccimazza (captain), Kuldeep Gholiya (vice-captain), Ranjit Narayan, Conrad Greenshields, Mohan M.F. Hussain, Salman Ahmed, Kapil Surendrakumar, Mandeep Singh Jr, Gurmail Singh, Parwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh

OEI vs RCCL Squads

Oeiras CC: Conrad Greenshields, Jitesh Kumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan, Salman Ahmed, Krut Patel, Kapil Surendrakumar, Prince Maratha, Parth Joujant, Silkesh Deuchande, Ishwar Singh, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Sunil Surendra, Druvkumar Mistri, Nishant Prakash, Kuldeep Gholiya, Michael Harris, Ishwar Singh, Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohon

Royal CC Lisbon: Onkar Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Manjeet Singh Mann, Amandeep Singh, Navjit Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Parwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, Sukhwinder Singh Jr, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sanjeev Kumar, Dilraj Singh, Rashpal Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Manjeet Singh, Gurmail Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gagandeep Singh

