OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints

OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ostend Exiles vs 12 Stars CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen 2 PM IST September 1, Thursday

Here is the ECS Krefeld 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, OEX vs STRC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, OEX vs STRC Playing 11s ECS Krefeld 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Ostend Exiles vs 12 Stars CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Krefeld 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Belgium match toss between Ostend Exiles and 12 Stars CC will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – September 1, 2PM IST

Venue:Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Paramjeet Singh(C)

Batters: Rajiv Sharma, Sazzad Hosen, Kowshik Himu

All-rounders: Waqas Raja (vc), Sohail Kalim, Faisal Mehmood, Fakhar Zaman

Bowlers: Syed Shah, Amin Malikzai, Nemish Mehta

OEX vs STRC Probable Playing XI

Ostend Exiles: Sazzad Hosen (c), Kowshik Himu, Paramjeet Singh (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Nemish Mehta, Rajiv Sharma, Aniruddha Godbole, Tufail Ahmed, Vishal Ramteke, Sharifullah Salarzai, Bharat Ammu.

12 Stars CC: Sohail Kalim, Fawad Shinwari (wk), Waqas Raja, Syed Shah, Manpreet Sandhu, Faisal Mehmood, Zoheeb Hussain, Amin Malikzai, Soheel Hussain (c), Waleed Asif, Zadran Fahad.