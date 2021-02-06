OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match OFC vs ATKMB Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Saturday evening, February 6. The Hero Indian Super League OFC vs ATKMB match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Their coach sacked after an unsavory comment, bottom-placed Odisha FC will look to regroup and get their campaign back on track when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in a must-win Indian Super League game on Saturday. Rooted at the bottom of the table after 14 games with just eight points, Odisha have struggled all season. They have won just one match besides conceding 21 goals, which is the second-worst record in the league. Their attackers haven't been clinical enough. Barring own goals, Odisha have netted just 11 — the joint-least by a team. On top of it, their head coach Stuart Baxter was booted out for making comment on rape to criticise a refereeing decision after the team's loss to Jamshedpur FC on Monday. Club captain Steven Taylor will remain suspended for the game as Odisha will be desperate for a turnaround, while second-placed Bagan will look to close in the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 6.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya (VC)

Defenders: Jacob Tratt, Sandesh Jhingan, Shubham Sarangi, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Cole Alexander, Jayesh Rane, Vinit Rai, Marcelo Pereira

Strikers: Roy Krishna (C), Diego Mauricio

OFC vs ATKMB Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt (C), Mohammed Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Sumit Rathi, Sheikh Sahil, Prabir Das, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna.

OFC vs ATKMB SQUADS

Odisha FC (OFC): Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D’Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Bradden Inman, Jobby Justin, Manvir Singh, Fardin Ali Molla, Michael Soosairaj, Javi Hernández, Komal Thatal, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Nongdamba Naorem, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Sheikh Sahil, Michael Regin, Glan Martins, Ningombam Engson Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Salam Singh, Boris Thangjam, Arindam Bhattacharya, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATKMB Dream11 Team/ OFC Dream11 Team/ ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.