OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OFC vs BFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Odisha FC face Bengaluru FC in their ISL 2021-22 season opener at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday. While the Juggernauts are starting their campaign, Marco Pezzaiuoli’s BFC thumped NorthEast United 4-2. in their opening clash. Both clubs have a tinge of similarity this season, in that they are both starting over after revamps in the summer. Bengaluru started their season brightly and will want to extend that. Odisha FC, on the other hand, will look to begin their new era with a victory. They are winless against The Blues in the previous two seasons. Given the clash of styles and talents (both foreign and domestic), this game should be a good watch. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, OFC vs BFC Fantasy Football Prediction, OFC vs BFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - DAD vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bengal Inter-District T20: Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur vs Bankura Horses; Team News For Today's Match 4 at BCA Ground 12:45 PM IST Nov. 24 Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - ISL Today Match Report: Vladimir Koman's Penalty Helps Chennaiyin FC Steal Win Against Hyderabad FC

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium. Also Read - Manchester United vs Villareal Live Streaming Champions League: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch MUN vs VIL Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

OFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Sandhu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus, Cleiton Silva, Vinit Rai.

Captain: Cleiton Silva, Vice-captain: Jayesh Rane.

OFC vs BFC Probable Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Vinit Rai, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Shekar, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Ajith Kamaraj, Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri.

OFC vs BFC Squads

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus

Bengaluru FC: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.