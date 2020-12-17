OFC vs BFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match OFC vs BFC Match 31 at GMC Stadium, Bambolim: Odisha FC take on Bengaluru FC tonight hoping for their first win of the season. So far, Odisha have played five matches and lost four of them while one ending in a draw. On the other hand, Bengaluru have won two and drawn three of their five matches so far. Also Read - ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 19: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures at ICC Academy, Dubai at 2:30 PM IST December 17 Thursday

“Bengaluru have started the season well. They also had a few issues to iron out but they have been making progress and it will certainly be a tough game. But if you look at the league in general, every team that has won could have also possibly lost the game. We have experienced this in our games as well that small things have a big impact,” Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter said ahead of the match. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs India Day-Night Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 1st Match at Adelaide Oval 9.30 AM IST December 17 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 17. Also Read - ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond at ICC Academy, Dubai at 10.30 PM IST December 16 Wednesday

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

OFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Shubham Sarangi, Dimas Delgado, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (captain), Diego Mauricio (vice-captain)

OFC vs BFC Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Ricardo D’souza, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri

OFC vs BFC Full Squads

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay, Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OFC Dream11 Team/ BFC Dream11 Team/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.