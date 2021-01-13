OFC vs CFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match OFC vs CFC Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim: In the match No. 57 of the ongoing ISL, Odisha FC will face Chennaiyin FC three days after these two teams played out a goalless draw. Odisha are at the bottom of the standings having managed just one win from their 10 matches. Chennaiyin are eighth with two wins from 10 matches.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 13.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

OFC vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Diego Mauricio (captain), Anirudh Thapa (vice-captain), Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Fathkullo Fatkhulloev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Rahim Ali

OFC vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

OFC vs CFC Full Squads

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay, Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

Chennaiyin FC: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

