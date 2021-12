OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Odisha FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OFC vs FCG at Tilak Maidan Stadium: In a high-octane battle in Hero ISL on fantastic Friday, high-flying FC Goa will take on defending champions Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The Hero ISL OFC vs FCG match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 24. FC Goa would look to make a positive start under new coach Derrick Pereira after parting ways with Juan Ferrando when they take on Odisha FC in an ISL match. FC Goa parted ways with its coach Ferrando and turned back to Pereira in a frantic last few days. On the other hand, Goa are eighth in the points table having seven points from six games. They have not lost in their last three outings, winning two of them in a bid to turn things around after three successive losses at the start of the season. Goa were held to a 1-1 draw by Hyderabad FC in their last engagement but the team showed fight and marked improvements from their first three games. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, OFC vs FCG Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, OFC vs FCG Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 24.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Fatorda.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

OFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Sertion Fernandes, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera (VC), Edu Bedia, Javi Hernandez, Isaac Vanmalsawma

Strikers: Aridai Cabrera (C), Jonathas, Airam Cabrera

OFC vs FCG Probable Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Henry Antonay, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai (C), Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jonathas, Aridai Cabrera.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Airam Cabrera.

OFC vs FCG SQUADS

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Paul Ramfangzauva, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Jonathas, Ariday Cabrera, Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas Ramirez, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Liridon Krasniqi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Ravi Kumar (GK), Arshdeep Singh (GK), Deven Sawhney, Akshunna Tyagi, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Nikhil Raj, Sahil Panwar.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Airan Cabrera Lopez, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Nongdamba Naorem, Alexander Jesuraj, Leander D Cunha, Lalhmangaihsanga, Redeem Tlang, Flan Gomes, Makan Chote, Manushawn Joel Fernandes, Naveen Kumar (GK), Christy Davis, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil, Danstan Randall Fernandes, Hrithik Tiwari (GK), Brandon Fernandes.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCG Dream11 Team/ OFC Dream11 Team/ FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Hero ISL/ Fantasy Football Tips and more.