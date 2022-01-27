OFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OFC vs HFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: A place in the top four will be up for grabs but for that Odisha FC will have to tame Bartholomew Ogbeche and Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Thursday. Hyderabad are top of the table at the moment and will stay put unless Chennaiyin FC beat Bengaluru on Wednesday. For the Nizams, the league’s top-scorer Ogbeche has been on fire to say the least. The Nigerian put on a treble show against SC East Bengal the other day, putting in the back of the net almost everything that was thrown at him. Ogbeche’s hattrick that took Hyderabad to pole position yet again, ensured his tally of goals went up to 12, placing him on the shop window in the golden boot race. After picking up another record, Ogbeche will now be aiming for the next big ones becoming the leading goal scorer in Hero ISL history and becoming the first player to score 50 goals in the competition. He currently has 48 goals. Odisha, meanwhile, go into the game having kept two consecutive clean sheets, and that will give interim coach Kino Garcia some solace. Arshdeep Singh has looked composed under the bar and so has their backline, although their litmus test is on Thursday against Ogbeche’s Hyderabad. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, OFC vs HFC Fantasy Football Prediction, OFC vs HFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - FCG vs SCEG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's FC Goa vs SC East Bengal at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST January 19 Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

OFC vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vice-captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga

OFC vs HFC Probable Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar,Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Hyderabad FC: ALaxmikant Kattimani,Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio