OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OFC vs JFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: It is a battle between two teams in the top four as Odisha FC take on Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday. Odisha are currently second in the points table, with nine points from four games. Their opponents, on the other hand, occupy the fourth position with seven points from five matches. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, OFC vs JFC Fantasy Football Prediction, OFC vs JFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

OFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh, Lalruatthara, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Victor Mongil, Alexandre Lima, Vinit Rai, Komal Thatal, Javi Hernandez, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.

Captain: Greg Stewart, Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez.

OFC vs JFC Probable Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Vinit Rai, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Liridon Krasniqi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Ariday Cabrera.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita.

OFC vs JFC Squads

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi, Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.