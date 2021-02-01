OFC vs JFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: In the exciting match of the ongoing Indian Super League, Odisha FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC. Both teams have failed to live up to the expectations this season and have failed to capitalize on several occasions. Odisha are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win in 13 games. While Jamshedpur have managed to win three out of their 14 matches and are at the eighth spot on the points table.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 1 Also Read - FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming ISL in India: Where to Watch FCG vs SCEB Live Football Indian Super League Match

Venue: GMC stadium. Also Read - FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Indian Super League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 29 Friday

OFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Taylor, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio (c), Nerijus Valskis (vc)

OFC vs JFC Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narendra Gehlot, Stephen Eze (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Nick Fitzgerald, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis

OFC vs JFC Full Squads

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D’Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Rakesh Pradhan, Brad Inman, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

