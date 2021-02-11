OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match OFC vs KBFC Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Odisha FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Thursday evening, February 11. The Hero Indian Super League OFC vs KBFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Their play-off hopes all but over, bottom-placed Odisha FC will play for pride when they take on Kerala Blasters in a Hero Indian Super League game on Thursday. Odisha FC has been on a six-match winless run now, having won only one game all season, which came against Kerala Blasters. And they will be keen to repeat that feat when they face the same opponents at the Fatorda Stadium in the return league fixture. While Odisha will be battling for pride, Kerala placed a rung above at 10th, will try and reach as close as they can to a top-four spot. While Odisha have just eight points from 15 games, Kerala still have a chance to reach the play-offs having garnered 15 points from 16 games, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Hyderabad FC.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 11.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

OFC vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

Defenders: Steven Taylor, Bakary Kone, Jacob Tratt, Costa Nhamoinesu,

Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Vinit Rai, Rahul KP, Cole Alexander

Strikers: Diego Mauricio, Jordan Murray

OFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Laishram Premjit Singh, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meetei, Jeakson Singh, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jordan Murray.

OFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Odisha FC (OFC): Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D’Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC): Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

