OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Hero ISL

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match OFC vs MCFC Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim: In one of the most-exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2021, Odisha FC will take on Mumbai City FC the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday evening, February 24. The Hero Indian Super League OFC vs MCFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Assured of a play-off berth, title contenders Mumbai City FC need nothing less than a win against bottom-placed Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match in their bid to seal a place in the AFC Champions League. With leaders ATK Mohun Bagan dropping points against Hyderabad, all eyes will be on Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai City to see if they can manage a win and take the race for the League Winners Shield to the final day of the season. Also Read - RIW vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Ripoll Warriors vs Barna Royals Match 64 February 24 Wednesday 7:00 PM IST

Odisha have only pride to play for, but they have a chance to spoil Mumbai City’s party. A win for Odisha or a draw will hand ATKMB the prestigious ACL slot for next season as they are on 40 points with just one match left. A win for Mumbai City will take them to 36 points and they can top the league stage table and win the League Winners Shield if they beat ATKMB in their final match on February 28. Mumbai City need to shake off the rut that they find themselves in. After being the best team for the most part of the league, the wheels have come off right at the end. Lobera’s men have won just one of their last six games and are winless in their last three. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 24. Also Read - PAK vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Pakcelona vs Ripoll Warriors Match 63 February 24 Wednesday 5:00 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

OFC vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Steven Taylor, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rakesh Pradhan, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cole Alexander, Rowllin Borges, Bradden Inman

Strikers: Diego Mauricio (VC), Adam Le Fondre (C)

OFC vs MCFC Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Kamalpreet Singh, Cole Alexander, Bradden Inman, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu.

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre.

OFC vs MCFC Squads

Odisha FC (OFC): Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Jones Lalthakima, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, George D’Souza, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Rakesh Pradhan, Ronaldo Wairokpam, Thoiba Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Diawandou Diagne, Cole Alexander, Bradden Inman, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nandhakumar Sekar, Laishram Milan Singh, Baoringdao Bodo, Nischay Adhikari, Rishabh Dobriyal, Akshunna Tyagi, Diego Maurício, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu.

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hmingthan Mawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Pranjal Bhumij, Jackichand Singh, Cy Goddard, Vikram Pratap Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OFC Dream11 Team/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.