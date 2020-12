OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

"NorthEast United have quite a few quick players. They play back to front very quickly and get the ball into their strikers. So whatever solutions we plan will be based on our team and not an individual marking a man closely," Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter said ahead of the match.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 22.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

OFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Gurmeet Singh, Danny Fox, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla (vice-captain), Diego Mauricio (captain)

OFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Rochharzela, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah

OFC vs NEUFC Full Squads

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay, Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

