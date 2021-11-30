OFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OFC vs SCEB at Tilak Maidan Stadium: SC East Bengal would want to get their first win of the ongoing ISL season, in their next game against Odisha FC. The Red and Gold Brigade come into this game after a 3-0 defeat in the Kolkata Derby against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Juggernauts, meanwhile, are in form and enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bengaluru FC in their first game of the season.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

OFC vs SCEB My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Md Rafique, Antonio Perosevic, Jonathas de Jesus, Aridai Cabrera.

Captain – Javi Hernandez, Vice-captain – Antonio Perosevic.

OFC vs SCEB Probable Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Moirangthem, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar.

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Joyner Lourenco, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

OFC vs SCEB Squads

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.