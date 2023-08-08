Home

Official Broadcaster Deletes Asia Cup 2023 Promo Revealing Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Don’t Lose to Pakistan’ Message to Rohit Sharma-Led Team India

The veteran cricketer surely echoing the voice of the Indian fans who cannot digest a loss against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Dhawan is not in reckoning for selection for the Asia Cup squad. (Pic: Twitter)

Delhi: Veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been part of many ICC events and has faced arch-rivals Pakistan on a number of occasions. With the Indian team set to take on Pakistan in a number of games over the next few months, Dhawan spoke on the rivalry in a Asia Cup 2023 promotional clip. Official broadcasters, Star Sports, deleted the video soon after posting it on their social media handles. In the clip, one can hear Dhawan say that it is important to win against Paksitan, even more than the silverware. Dhawan’s comments surely highlights the sentiments of the fan’s of both nations.

“It has always been the case of ‘Whether or not you win the World Cup, don’t lose to Pakistan’ (laughs). But winning the World Cup is also important and by god’s grace hopefully we will. There’s definitely excitement (while playing Pakistan) but also a lot of pressure. There’s definitely a satisfying feeling playing against them when the match ends. Whenever I have played Pakistan, we have won mostly. The intensity on the field is also high, but there’s also some light chat with them.” he said.

Here is a screenshot of the post where the caption of the deleted 56-second clip read: “Witness the passion and intensity of mother of all rivalries, India vs Pakistan through the eyes of @SDhawan25 and look what he has to say!”

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has confirmed the participation of the Pakistan Cricket Team for the 2023 ODI World Cup that is set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The announcement was made on Sunday in a press release on website.

Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup was in doubt after the Pakistan Cricket Board time and again threatened to boycott the tournament in India after BCCI’s denial to send its players for to the neighbouring country for the Asia Cup citing security reasons.

The Asia Cup, which starts on August 30, is eventually being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with India playing all their matches in the Island nation. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign ministry in its statement wrote that sports and politics should not be mixed.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the statement read.

