Official Broadcaster Goofs Up During Announcement For India’s Asia Cup Squad | See Viral Photo

BCCI announced the squad for upcoming Asia Cup squad where the broadcaster goofed up with the squad's slides.

New Delhi: Twitterati trolled the official broadcaster for goofing up during the announcement of the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The broadcaster shared two different slides.

In the first slide, the broadcaster missed opener Shubman Gill and added Sanju Samson while in the second one, Samson was missing and Gill is included in the squad.

Here is how twitter reacted to the presentation:

Team India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 02.

Here is India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

