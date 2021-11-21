Manchester: Manchester United have confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped down from his role as manager, the club revealed on Sunday. The decision came after the Red Devils fell to a heavy defeat of 4-1 at the hands of Watford, the previous day in the English Premier League.Also Read - Wondering How to Protect Your Hair and Skin From Pollution Damage? We Have You Covered!

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," the club said in an official statement.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

Former United and England midfielder, Michael Carrick will be taking over as coach of the first team. The club will be looking forward for an interim-manager at the end of the season.

Solskjaer spent three years with United and led the Red Devils to a 2nd place finish in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 season.