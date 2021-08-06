Tokyo: Rani Rampal and Co would return empty-handed from Tokyo, but they won hearts and inspired many young girls to take to the sport. On Friday, the Indian women’s hockey team fell short against Great Britain as they lost 3-4 in the bronze medal face-off.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Day 15 Today Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok Stays in Contention For Historic Silver; Wrestler Bajrang Punia Storms Into Semis; IND Women Lose Hockey Bronze

It was a game that swung like a pendulum and pushed Great Britain like never before. Impressed by the show put together by Rani Rampal and Co, the official Twitter handle of Great Britain hockey hailed the Indian side.

The post read: "What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent @TheHockeyIndia you've done something special at #Tokyo2020 – the next few years look very bright."

What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent 🙏@TheHockeyIndia you’ve done something special at #Tokyo2020 – the next few years look very bright 👏 pic.twitter.com/9ce6j3lw25 — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) August 6, 2021

India skipper Rani Rampal confessed that she was proud of the way the team played.

“Disappointed but we gave them a good fight. It was just not our day,” said an emotional Rani Rampal after the match.

“We were two goals down but we came back strongly and went up 3-2. I am gutted but I am super proud of this team,” she added.

“I told the girls ensure you don’t have legs anymore at the end of the game. They haven’t won a medal. But they have won something. Bigger. They have won a billion hearts. Inspired millions of girls,” India women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne said after finishing 4th.