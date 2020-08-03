Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match OKC vs DEN at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Florida: In an exciting NBA 2019-20 contest, Oklahoma City Thunder will take on Denver Nuggets in match categorized under Western Conference Division at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena – August 4 in India. The NBA 2019-20 OKC vs DEN match starts at 1.30 AM (IST). Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking to make back-to-back wins when they play fellow Western Conference rivals Denver Nuggets. Oklahoma City Thunder started off the second phase of the season with a big 110-94 win over Utah Jazz. Steven Adams set the tone for the team with his offence and defence. Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, lost their first game post the break as they went down 105-125 against Miami Heat.

OKC vs DEN My Dream11 Team

PG: D Schroder

SG: L Dort

SF: M Porter

PF: P Millsap, D Gallinari

C: N Jokic (SP), S Adams (PP), M Plumlee

OKC vs DEN Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams.

Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr , Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Torrey Craig, Monte Morris.

OKC vs DEN Likely Squads

Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schröder, Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Terrance Ferguson, Luguentz Dort, Nerlens Noel, Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley, Abdel Nader, Mike Muscala, Deonte Burton, Isaiah Roby, Kevin Hervey, André Roberson.

Denver Nuggets (DEN): Will Barton, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, Troy Daniels, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr., Noah Vonleh.

