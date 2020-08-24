Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match OKC vs HOU at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Florida: In an exciting NBA 2019-20 contest on Monday evening, Oklahoma City Thunder will take on Houston Rockets in match categorized under Western Conference Division at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena – August 25 in India. The NBA 2019-20 OKC vs HOU match starts at 1.30 AM (IST). Despite the momentum on their side, Thunder following a win in the last game, remain in a precarious position as the lead is with the Houston Rockets. Thunder will look to get another win and level the series when they play th Rockets in game-4 of the Western Conference playoff series. Oklahoma City Thunder won 119-107 in the last game against Houston Rockets. Four players scored in the 20s for the Thunder, while James Harden ended the game with the best efforts, scoring 38 points. Also Read - TRD vs OSTN Dream11 Team Prediction Belgian Pro League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Sint-Truidense vs KV Oostende Football Match at Stadium KSTVV 12.15 AM IST August 25

OKC vs HOU My Dream11 Team

PG: D Schroder, C Paul (PP), A Rivers

SG: J Harden (SP), L Dort

SF: D House

PF: R. Covington

C: J. Green

OKC vs HOU Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chris Paul (PG), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SG), Hamidou Diallo (SF), Steven Adams (PF), Danilo Gallinari (C).

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook (PG), James Harden (SG), Danuel House (SF), Robert Covington (PF), P.J. Tucker (C).

OKC vs HOU Likely Squads

Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schröder, Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Terrance Ferguson, Luguentz Dort, Nerlens Noel, Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley, Abdel Nader, Mike Muscala, Deonte Burton, Isaiah Roby, Kevin Hervey, André Roberson.

Houston Rockets (HOU): Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons, James Harden, Ben McLemore, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Danuel House, DeMarre Carroll, Robert Covington, Luc Mbah a Moute, Bruno Caboclo, P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, Tyson Chandler.

