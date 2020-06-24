OLCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Olten CC vs Winterthur CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's OLCC vs WICC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Olten CC and Winterthur CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



OLCC vs WICC My Dream11 Team

M Shahid (captain), A Usman (vice-captain), P Varothayan, B Ahmed Khan, M Gnanasekaran, S Charles, A Nayyer, S Ali, M Stanikzai, E Mahmudi and D Johnson

OLCC vs WICC Squads

Olten CC: Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Sufiyan Mohamed, Arbab Khan, Shane Charles, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ali Nayyer, Keramatullah Tarakhel, Hamad Khan, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Kumar Nalinambika, Shathees Thanasegaram, Malyar Stanikzai

Winterthur CC: Mohamed Aqular, Sufyan Cheema, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Pio De Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Deesh Banneheka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Chris Lodge, Sahan Lakshitha, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Elyas Mahmudi, Imran Sirajudeen, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufiyan, Diyon Johnson

