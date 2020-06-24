OLCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Olten CC vs Zurich Crickets CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's OLCC vs ZUCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15. Also Read - ZUCC vs COCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Zurich Crickets CC vs Cossonay CC Match 11 at Grundenmoos at 12:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

Toss: The toss between Olten CC and Zurich Crickets CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST). Also Read - BAR vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Football Match at Camp Nou Stadium 1.30AM IST June 24

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos



OLCC vs ZUCC My Dream11 Team

M Stanikzai (captain), A Usman (vice-captain), M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, N Ahmadi, B Singh, A Safi, G Santhirasekaran, S Charles, E Wardle, A Zahir

OLCC vs ZUCC Squads

Olten CC: Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Sufiyan Mohamed, Arbab Khan, Shane Charles, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ali Nayyer, Keramatullah Tarakhel, Hamad Khan, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Kumar Nalinambika, Shathees Thanasegaram, Malyar Stanikzai

Zurich Crickets CC: Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Gokul Das, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan SanthirasekeramLavan, Dayn Pariaug, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel

