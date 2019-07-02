India vs Bangladesh: Move over prayer aunty or the RCB girl fan! The new Indian dadi (Old lady) at Edgbaston cheering her lungs out for India is breaking the internet. The passionate fan was seen cheering from the stands sporting a traditional Indian saree. The woman was also blowing a trumpet as hard as she could. Her passion and zest are acing the internet as fans are reacting to her expressions. While some fans feel that she is giving major old-age goals, some are wishing they could be as fit as her in their old age.

Here is how fans are reacting:

#INDvBAN Age is just a number. Enjoy it how you want. The pic of the world cup so far! And she’s definitely Indian 👍😍✌ #CWC2019 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2lKQNTkH47 — Suhas (@CricSuhas) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma slammed his 26th ODI century to power India to a position of strength against Bangladesh. It was Rohit’s fourth century of the tournament as he also became the leading run-getter in the tournament thus far.

India have made two changes to their playing XI which featured against England. They have included Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav.