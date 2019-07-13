Hailed as one of the best fast bowlers around the world – Jasprit Bumrah is a treat to watch with the white cherry in his hand on any given surface. Bumrah’s unmatched consistency, dazzling variations, nagging line and length and inspiring control over the ball makes him one of the deadliest exponents of fast bowling in the history of the gentlemen’s game. Despite Team India’s unexpected ouster from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Bumrah has remained a fan favourite or easily the darling of the masses as he has done exceedingly well throughout the competition.

With his unique action and variations, the 25-year-old Bumrah proved to be a lethal weapon for Team India during the World Cup. The top-ranked ODI bowler returned with 18 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 4.41 – the best among fast bowlers who have played more than five games His performance has earned himself praise from all quarters of the cricketing world and also from the fans all over the globe. Recently, an old lady imitated Bumrah’s action, which has left the pacer impressed. In the video, an older woman can be seen imitating Bumrah’s hop, skip and jump bowling action.

WATCH HERE:

Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah’s performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up. 😂😂😍 pic.twitter.com/bJYGUqzJvd — Shanta Sakkubai (@himsini) July 13, 2019



Bumrah took time out of the busy schedule to watch the video and also retweeted his from his official Twitter handle. The young fast bowler replied to the tweet saying, “This made my day “.

India suffered a heart-breaking loss to New Zealand in the semifinal of the World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester. Bumrah shared the team’s disappointment and tweeted a heartfelt message for the team, support staff, families that travelled and to all the fans who had made the tournament special.

This made my day 😁 https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019



“A big thank you to all my team members, our coaches, support staff, our families and most importantly to all the undying support from all of you! We gave it everything we had!” Bumrah tweeted.