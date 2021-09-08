Manchester: With less than 48 hours to go for the start of the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester between India and England, BCCI shared the first look of the pitch on Wednesday after the team reached the venue. It is a picture taken from a distance, but one can clearly see the pitch in the centre.Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2021: Shardul Thakur Can be The Next Dependable All-Rounder After Kapil Dev, Reckons Harbhajan Singh

From a distance, it looks like there is no grass on it, which indicates it would be favourable for batting. The weather, which has had a lot of attention on it, looks good. The blue sky and the sun indicate that the weather is pleasant and that is exactly what fans want.

After a well-fought 157-run win over England in the fourth Test, Virat Kohli and his men would be charged up for the final Test. They have already taken an unassailable 2-1 lead and they would like to wrap it up well.

It would be interesting to see if India makes any changes to the winning combination with Ajinkya Rahane woefully out-of-form. There are also talks that Ravichandran Ashwin may get a game.