Home

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Visit India On 3-City Tour In 2024, Check Manchester United Legend’s Full Itinerary

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Visit India On 3-City Tour In 2024, Check Manchester United Legend’s Full Itinerary

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played 11 seasons for Manchester United and later became the manager of the same club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed Manchester United from 2019 to 2021. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former Manchester United footballer and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be visiting India in the month of February next year for a three-day tour. Solskjaer’s tour of India starts with Bengaluru on February 9 followed by Mumbai and Delhi on February 10 and 11 respectively. During his visit, a rare collection of football memorabilia will be auctioned.

Trending Now

Solskjaer was earlier scheduled to visit India in December 2023, but it had to be postponed due to some unforseen circumstances. Manchester United have a great fan base in India and Solskjaer visit in this part of the world will be nothing short of electrifying.

You may like to read

For Manchester United fans, it will be the best opportunity to get up, close and personal with Solskjaer, who will also share his favourite Premier League tales and stories. Every fan, who will be attending the event, will receive an authenticated 1999 Champions League final jersey signed by Solskjaer himself.

Notably, the football memorabilia to be auctioned will have signed jerseys from his former teammates and renowned names like Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel, Ryan Giggs and Nemanja Vidic. Starting at a base price of Rs 15,000, fans to have a life-time opportunity to own priceless pieces during Solskjaer’s visit to India.

The auction will also see rare football boots and unique canvases autographed by Solskjaer. A few more special surprises will offer fans a one-off opportunity to own prized pieces from football history. As a player, Solskjaer is one of the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 matches.

He is best known for his late goal against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final. In December 2018, Solskjaer was confirmed as caretaker manager of Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Following 10 wins out of 13 in the Premier League and a comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League the Norwegian was rewarded with a three-year deal. In his first full season in charge Solskjaer guided the Red Devils to a third-placed finish, securing UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2020-21 campaign.

In the next season, Solskjaer saw Manchester United finish second in the Premier League. The Red Devils also lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties. A run of one win in seven top-flight matches led to Solskjaer’s departure from Old Trafford in November 2021.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.