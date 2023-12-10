Home

New Delhi: England star Ollie Pope has opened up on a potential replacement, which could see him replace Ben Stokes ahead of the India-England Test Series in January. Stokes is currently nursery a knee injury post surgery and if he fails to get fit in time, Pope will lead the Three Lions against the Men in Blue from 25th January onwards.

Pope knows the situation and he his very much ready to deliver for his country. Speaking about Stokes’ surgery, he said that the operation has been positive and the all-rounder is doing fine.

“I think, naturally, when you are vice-captain, there is always a risk that the captain can go down.” “Of course that is something that I can think about if it needs to happen but the feedback I have had from the physios [regarding Stokes] since the surgery has been really positive. Stokesy is doing good but it would be silly for me not to prepare”, Pope said as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Pope also dislocated his shoulder during the Ashes Test Series back in June.

“The shoulder has been good. I trust the operation”, he sounded optimistic on his return.

Pope is looking forward to make his mark in the 50-over format as well and he is ever ready to showcase his skills in limited overs cricket in the upcoming summer.

“It is a new start when you are trying to get into a new format,” Pope told.

The Test series will be of a 5-match competition and it will go on till 11th March.

