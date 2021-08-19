New Delhi: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was denied passage by the India players at Lord’s on the final day of the second Test match between England and India. Robinson got stuck in and looked good to save the Test match for the hosts before Jasprit Bumrah came round the wicket and deceived him with a slower ball that saw the England fast bowler caught right in front his stumps.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Nick Compton Slammed For Calling Virat Kohli 'Most Foul-Mouthed Cricketer'; Twitter Fans Ask Former England Opener Where Were You When Anderson Insulted Ashwin?

The on-field umpire did not raise his finger thinking the ball might have pitched outside leg-stump but the review clearly suggested that it pitched on line and it was going to hit the top of middle and leg. The on-field decision was overturned and Robinson was sent packing which possibly was the final nail in the coffin for England. Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Hasn't Looked Back Since Australia Tour: Dilip Vengsarkar

But the drama unfolded when 27-year-old was going out to bat with England struggling at 90 for 7 in the final session of play. Going by the reports in the English media, a couple of players from the bench of the Indian team were returning to the dressing room after carrying drinks onto the field and came in the way of Robinson who was walking out to bat. Also Read - 'Virat Kohli Most Foul Mouthed Individual, Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root And Kane Williamson Are Level Headed'- Nick Compton

“As [Ollie] Robinson descends the pavilion steps, a couple of India players in tracksuits are coming back in the opposite direction, having just been out on the field delivering drinks. Robinson stops and waits for them to step aside,” according to a report in the Guardian newspaper.

“They do not step aside. Robinson waits. They wait. Eventually, after a fashion, they sort of awkwardly squeeze past each other. The whole encounter lasts barely a couple of seconds and yet as a motif for this bruising, absorbing final day it is hard to beat,” added the report.

India eventually went on to win the Test match at Lord’s by 151 runs and are now leading the five-match Test series 1-0. The third Test will be played at Leeds, Headingley starting 25th August.