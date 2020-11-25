OLY vs MCI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Olympiakos vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Match OLY vs MCI at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium: Pep Guardiola’s men resume their Champions League campaign after a disappointing result in their last Premier League match which they lost 0-2 to Tottenham Hotspur. Their start to PL may be far from ideal but for City, the European campaign has so far been positive as they have won three out of three matches and a win tonight will confirm a last 16 berth. Olympiacos need to beat City to keep their hopes of making it to the knockouts alive. Also Read - KAC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Bengal T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Match 4, Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 8:00 PM IST November 25 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Olympiakos and Manchester City will start at 11:25 PM IST – November 25 in India.

Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

OLY vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Pape Abou Cisse, Jose Holebas, Ruben Semedo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andreas Bouchalakis, Lazar Randelovic, Ferran Torres (vice-captain), Raheem Sterling (captain), Youssef El-Arabi

OLY vs MCI Full Squads

Olympiakos: Youssef El Arabi, Ruben Vinagre, Thanasis Androutsos, Marios Vrousai1, Bruno, Georgios Masouras, Mohamed Drager, Bruma, Mathieu Valbuena, Vasilis Sourlis, Emiliano Bullari, Hillal Soudani, Mohamed Camara, Koka, Hugo Cuypers, Maximiliano Lovera, Lazar Randelovic, Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Jose Sa, Ogmundur Kristinsson, Ilias Karargyris, Konstantinos Tzolakis, Rúben Semedo, Rafinha, Ousseynou Ba, José Holebas, Apostolos Apostolopoulos, Avraam Papadopoulos, Pape Abou Cissé, Christos Liatsos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Yann M’Vila, Konstantinos Fortounis, Tiago Silva, Pepe

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Ederson, Scott Carson, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez

