Olympian Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand Joins Hands With Indian Padel Federation As Advisor

Besides Pullela Gopichand, 2017 BWF World Championship bronze medallist, Supriya Devgun has also joined IPF as a key board member.

Pullela Gopichand (C) poses with IPF officials.

Bengaluru: Padel, the dynamic and fast-growing sport, received a momentous boost as the Indian Padel Federation (IPF) announces a strategic partnership with badminton legend Pullela Gopichand that is set to propel the sport to unprecedented heights in the country.

Gopichand, a Padma Bhushan, Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee, joins the IPF as an advisor, bringing his enormous wealth of expertise and experience, having made an indelible mark in producing a host of world-class shuttlers.

Padel has proven to be an addictive sport and lucrative business investment across the world and this is what caught the attention of Supriya Devgun, former bronze medallist at the 2017 BWF World Senior Badminton Championship, who has joined the IPF as a key board member.

Speaking about his partnership with the IPF, Gopichand said, “I am thrilled to join the Indian Padel Federation as an advisor and contribute to the growth and development of Padel in India. Padel is an exciting sport with tremendous potential, and I am committed to utilising experience to elevate it to new heights.

“Through this partnership, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem, nurture talent, and inspire a new generation of Padel players. Together with the IPF, we will work towards establishing Padel as a mainstream sport, while fostering a culture of excellence in the Indian Padel community.”

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, president of the IPF, said, “From being chosen by the European Olympic Committees as an independent discipline, to the Qatar Sports Investment bankrolling Premier Padel, Padel is taking the world by storm.

“At this juncture, we are excited and honoured to have Pullela Gopichand join Indian Padel Federation as the strategic advisor. Supriya Devgun will join the Indian Padel Federation as a key Board member.

“The cumulative experience of Gopichand and Supriya gives us the confidence to move ahead strategically, so that Padel becomes the most preferred racquet sport in the years to come. Since its establishment in 2018, the IPF has been diligently laying the foundation through the successful rollouts of national ranking tournaments and friendly matches, fostering a sense of camaraderie among Padel enthusiasts.

