Olympian Bhavani Devi joins Vijayi Bharat Foundation ahead of Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026

Bhavani recently competed at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in Delhi, which also had seven VBF fencers competing at the event

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Bhavani Devi at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in Delhi. (Image credits: Special arrangement)

Sabre fencer C.A. Bhavani Devi has joined the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) and will be part of its High-performance Fencing programme.

Bhavani, who made history at Tokyo 2020 by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Olympics, is India’s most decorated sabre fencer.

She has won gold at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships and bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships. At Tokyo 2020, she reached the Round of 32 in the women’s individual sabre event. Her arrival at VBF brings unmatched experience from the global fencing circuit, which will also help the youth fencers in VBF’s talent pipeline.

Speaking on the association, Bhavani said, “I am thrilled to join the Vijayi Bharat Foundation and its team. I have been following the incredibly progressive news regarding their sports development programme, especially for fencing. I look forward to an exciting season ahead with their support.”

Bhavani recently competed at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026 in Delhi, which also had seven VBF fencers competing at the event.