Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Begins Diamond League Defence In Style In Doha

Neeraj Chopra threw his javelin to a 88.67m distance and finished ahead of second-placed Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters (third).

Neeraj Chopra sent the spear to 88.67m in Doha Diamond League. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Neeraj Chopra might have missed the coveted 90m mark but the Indian javelin ace’s 88.67m throw was enough to lead him to a top finish in the Doha Diamond League and begin his title defence in style on Friday.

Chopra, who won an Olympic gold in Tokyo, threw a world leading and fourth career-best effort to finish ahead of Jakub Vadlejch and reigning world champion Anderson Peters. Vadlejch had also won silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

He had also won a silver in the Doha Diamond League last year with a 90.88m throw. Peters, who had won the event here last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished with a modest best throw of 85.88m.

Neeraj Chopra wins 🥇 at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha on Friday with a throw of 88.67m 🇮🇳

#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/6PP5thpcNR — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 5, 2023

Chopra’s winning throw came in his first attempt only. He maintained the lead to win the event event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club. The 25-year-old had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland in September last.

Silver medallist Vadlejch of Czech Republic finished second with a throw of 88.63m. Chopra sent the spear to 86.04m and then to 85.47m before fouling his throw in the fourth. He managed 84.37m and 85.62m in his fifth and sixth attempts.

