Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Gives Pep Talk To India Team Ahead Of Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Final Vs England

India women have never won a World Cup at any stage and the Shafali Verma-led side has a very good chance to be the first in history.

Neeraj Chopra poses with all the Indian players. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Potchefstroom: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra interacted with the India team on Saturday at Senwes Park ahead of the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final against England. The India vs England encounter will start at 5:15 PM IST on Sunday.

“Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final!,” BCCI captioned the post.

The seniors have made the World Cup final on three occasions across formats only to have returned with bitter memories — losing to Australia in 2005 and losing to England in 2017 in the ODIs, and in T20Is they went down in the 2020 final to the Aussies.

India have been dominant in the tournament so far with their only defeat coming in the Super 6 stage where they lost to their ‘nemesis’ Australia after being bowled out for 87. In the semifinal, India registered a dominating eight-wicket win against New Zealand.

On the other hand, England are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They suffered a batting debacle in the semifinal against Australia when they folded for 99 in 19.5 overs. But they rode on a superlative bowling attack to restrict Australia to 96 in 18.4.