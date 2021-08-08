New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra created history for India on Saturday by clinching a historic first-ever gold medal in Athletics at Tokyo Olympics. His was the country’s seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and he joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) in an elite and very hard-to-reach club of India’s individual gold winners in the showpiece. With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games. Apart from Chopra’s gold, India have won two silver and four bronze medals at Tokyo Olympics.Also Read - How The Tokyo Olympics Were Different From Previous Games

Neeraj is showered with a lot of praise from all across the globe for his historic achievement. Olympic legend Usain Bolt also heaped praise on Neeraj and left a comment on his old Instagram post.

The star Javelin Thrower posted a photo of himself shared a post before travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. "Heading to my first olympic games@tokyo2020 With bag full of excitement. Its time to give it all India keep supporting," Neeraj captioned the post.

Chopra came into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m.

But few would have thought that he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant fashion at the grandest of the stage.

Just like in the qualification round three days back, Chopra began with a bang by sending the spear to a distance of 87.03m and then improved it to 87.58m, his best of the day which none in the field could match.