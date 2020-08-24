Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has been tested positive for deadly coronavirus just days after partying for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to reports. Bolt’s birthday bash included some renowned names – England football star Raheem Sterling, legendary Windies batsman Chris Gayle and Bayer Leverkusen player Leon Bailey. Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, reports that the greatest sprinter of all time has contracted the disease and will spend time in self-isolation as a result. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock 3.0 News: Government Issues Revised Guidelines For Inter-State Travel | Details Here

However, the 34-year-old sprinter said he is awaiting results of a COVID-19 test that he underwent during the weekend and has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. “…Social media says that I am confirmed COVID-19. Did a test on Saturday, trying to be responsible, stay in and stay away from my friends,” the retired great, considered the greatest sprinter of all time, said. Also Read - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tests COVID +ve, Urges His Contacts to Quarantine Themselves

“Also I have no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol from the Ministry of Health. Until I get a confirmation, I want to tell my friends just to be safe and just to take it easy. Be safe out there,” he added. Also Read - Shripad Naik Health Update: Drop in AYUSH Minister's Oxygen Saturation, Informs Goa Chief Minister

Bolt was honoured with a surprise birthday party on August 21 which was attended by a host of big names.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020



The party footage which went viral on social media showed Bolt laughing and dancing with his guests and even taking the microphone while speakers blared out an Adele song at the outdoor bash.

The guests also danced to the song Lockdown which was produced by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee in reference to the pandemic.

Bolt holds the world record in 100m and 200m events. He is an 11-time world champion, winning consecutive gold medals in 100m, 200m and 4 100m relay events from 2009 to 2015.