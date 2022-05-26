New Delhi: Star Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen will train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai for the upcoming tournaments. The 20-year-old is seen as a bright medal prospect at the Olympics.Also Read - Nikhat Zareen Vows To Bring Olympic Medal To India

Lakshya Sen’s proposal to train with the World No. 1 badminton player in Dubai was approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members on Thursday. This move will give the player a huge boost and experience ahead of the crucial badminton tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Also Read - Govt Sanctions Neeraj Chopra's Request To Train In Finland's Kuortane Olympic Training Centre Ahead Of Diamond League

Lakshya Sen, who was part of the Indian men’s team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup in May 2022, will do the training with Axelson in Dubai from May 29th till 5th June (eight days). He will then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from 19th till 26th June (eight days). Also Read - IPL 2022 GT vs RR Match Prediction Video: Who Will Win 1st Playoff to Fix The IPL Final Spot at Eden Gardens

Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games. The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio’s air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Alongside Lakshya Sen’s proposal, the MOC Committee also cleared badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu’s proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments.

Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12th June), Indonesia Open (14-19th June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), and Malaysia Open (5-10th July), and Singapore Open (12-17th July).

Both the badminton players have done quite well in recent times. PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist, while Lakshya Sen has taken huge leaps in the BWF Rankings.