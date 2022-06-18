New Delhi: Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra ensured his first gold medal in year 2022 at the Kuortane Games on Saturday. The 24-year old track and field athlete throw remained unrivalled at the competition at 86.69 metres.Also Read - Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu Misses Out On National Record Despite Clinching Gold At Khelo India Event, Watch Video

Although, Chopra missed out on the much coveted 90 metre distance but this performance is a signal of the fact that the youngster will reach there sooner or later.

A few days back, the 24-year old Chopra registered a best throw of 89.30m, a new personal best and national record, to finish behind Finland’s Oliver Helander, who won gold with a personal best throw of 89.83m.

Reigning world champion and 2022 season’s world leader Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the bronze with 86.60m. The meet in Finland was Neeraj’s first competition since winning the historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 in August last year.

“Very nice competition, and I am very happy for my personal best and national record. Oliver (Helander) had very good technique today. I tried maybe too much, because that was my first competition of this season. I will compete next in Kuortane after four days,” Chopra said.

The 24-year-old Indian made a statement of intent with his opening throw, measuring an impressive 86.92m. He then recorded 89.30m in his second attempt, bettering his own previous personal best and national record of 88.07m, set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in March last year.

Inputs from IANS