Indian recurve archers have been reportedly asked to make their own boarding and lodging arrangements in Pune where they are to appear in selection trials for the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. The trials for both men and women are scheduled to be held across three days starting from January 4 at the Army Sports Institute (ASI).

The likes of Deepika Kumar, Bombayla Devi and Atanu Das are among the top archers who will be attending the trials.

What has frustrated the archers even more is the fact that while they have to spend from their own pockets, the members of the selection committee will be doing so on government’s cost.

A Delhi Court appointed five-member transitory committee has asked for the trials. The committee has members from Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the two factions of the Archery Association of India (AAI).

“Imagine you have a trial coming up for the Olympic qualifier, but are told to arrange for your own boarding and lodging rather than focus on training,” an unnamed archer told The Times of India. “As per the norms, it’s the duty of the federation (SAI since the AAI is suspended) to arrange for boarding and lodging since it’s a trial connected to Olympic qualification. When a selection trial was conducted in Sonepat in August last year, the boarding and lodging was taken care of by SAI. So, what has happened this time?”

The report further quoted an ASI official as claiming that they haven’t received any bookings for the stay of men’s recurve archer. Interestingly, ASI only has residential facility for male athletes.