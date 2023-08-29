Home

Olympic Silver Medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Decides To Skip World Championships

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who belongs from Manipur, wants to focus on the Asian Games, the only silverware that is missing from her cabinet.

Saikhim Mirabai Chanu is one of Inda medal contenders in weightlifting at the Asian Games. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu decided to not lift at the World Championships a miss next week but instead will mark her attendance at the compulsory Olympic qualifying event by completing the necessary formalities. Mirabai Chanu, who competes in the 49kg weight class, is focusing on the Asian Games in China, which starts less than 20 days after the World Championships. Interestingly, an Asian Games medal is the only missing silverware in her cabinet.

“There is very less time between the Asian Games and the World Championships. Since there is compulsory participation at the Worlds, we have decided that Mirabai will only travel to Riyadh and give the body weight.

“She will complete all the mandatory protocols like give the dope test, if required. But she will not lift any weight. She is only going there to participate,” head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI. Mirabai Chanu had won the World Championships in 2017.

Under the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification rules, a lifter has to compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup on a compulsory basis. As per the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rulebook, a lifter doesn’t have to complete a lift but only need to attend the weigh-in to mark his/her presence at the Worlds.

The global event is scheduled from September 4 in Riyadh while the Asian Games in Hangzhou begins on September 23. The short turnover between the two events makes it difficult for lifters to manage their weight and peak at both the events.

Chanu has registered an entry weight of a mere 60kg at the World Championships. Based on that she has been placed in Group D of the competition. The lifters who register the highest entry weight are placed in group A, followed by B and so on.

With PTI Inputs

