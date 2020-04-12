Olympic silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar cannot indulge in physical training but he’s utilising the lockdown period by taking online law classes, something which is part of his training for the post of DSP he holds in Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Doctors Re-attach ASI’s Hand Chopped Off in Patiala Attack; Punjab CM Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

The lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic has kept Vijay inside a training college in Palampur, disconnected from the outside world.

"I have stopped my physical training but still taking online law classes," the 34-year-old told PTI Bhasha "Physical training is not possible at the moment as we have to maintain social distancing. I an confined to the training college in Daroh. There is no connection with the outside world."

Vijay, who won a silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol event at the London Olympics in 2012, is surprised at the incidents of people breaking lockdown and ignoring calls for social distancing.

“I am amazed that some of the people are still not practising social distancing,” he said. “The police is working round the clock to ensure lockdown guidelines are followed but some people are still not paying attention. It is the only way you can defeat this virus.”

Vijay served the Indian army for 15 years before retiring in 2017 and was offered the position of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) by the Himachal Pradesh state government last year.