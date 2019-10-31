Indian boxers Shiva Thapa and Pooja Rani clinched gold medals in their respective categories bringing an end to a successful campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing in Tokyo on Thursday.

Former Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the 75kg category. She had also won a silver at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa beat Kazakhstan’s national champion and Asian bronze-winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim the yellow metal.

Ashish though had to settle for silver after suffering a defeat at the hands of Japan’s Sewon Okazawa in 69 kg.

On Wednesday, Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg) lost their respective semifinal bouts to return with bronze medals. Zareen lost in a split decision to Japan’s Sana Kawano, while Vahlimpuia was beaten by Yuito Moriwaki in a unanimous decision.