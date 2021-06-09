Ahmedabad has started initiating the process to make a big for Olympic Games in future. With mega Narendra Modi Stadium in the city, Ahmedabad is ready to take a long shot at hosting the biggest sporting event. The Olympic Games hosts are already confirmed for the next 15 years and the Indian city has decided to make their voice louder with a newspaper advertisement. Also Read - Centre Issues SOPs for Vaccination of People Undertaking International Travel for Education, Employment

The advertisement which was published by Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) on Tuesday, stated that they are in search of a consulting engineering firm for assessment of the stadium. Also Read - Sania Mirza Thanks Kiren Rijiju, Others After Son and Sister Get UK Visa

“…Technically sound and experienced consulting engineering firms for appointment of technical assistance consultant/ agency for assessment of sports and non sports venues and city infrastructure for hosting the Olympic Games,” said a newspaper advertisement issued. Also Read - Nearly 10,000 Olympic Volunteers Quit Over Pandemic

It further claims that the aspiring project will be jointly executed by AUDA, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Gujarat government.

The AUDA chairman stated that their aim is to make Ahemdabad an international sports destination and he wants mega-events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games to take place in the city.

“With the aim of making Ahmedabad an international sports destination that can host events like Olympics, Asiad and Commonwealth Games, the consultants will be asked to identify infrastructural gaps, requirements for international sports events and a way forward,” AUDA chairman and Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

India has never hosted the Olympic Games in history. The mega sporting event will be hosted by Tokyo this year after it was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The next Olympic events will be hosted by China (2022), France (2024), Italy (2026) and US (2028).

“A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled at the AUDA headquarters for queries, if any. The last date to apply is June 24 and the preliminary and technical stage for opening of bids is June 25,” said AUDA executive engineer Jatin Kapadiya.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England on February 24. Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance on the occasion.

It is the biggest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000 and all the facilities have been taken care of.