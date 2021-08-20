New Delhi: When Pranati Nayak, the only female Olympics gymnast after Dipa Karmakar took the flight to fulfil her Tokyo dreams, little did she know that her curious case of missing the vault will drive her to a lonely corner, unlike Simone Biles who had received overwhelming support from the US media for putting her mental health ahead of anything else. Pranati was subject to a lot of criticism in the local media outlets for not turning up for the second of two vaults that led to her low score.Also Read - Manika Batra Reaches Semi-Final in Women's Singles of WTT Contender Budapest 2021, Advances to Final of Mixed Doubles With Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Explaining the reason behind Pranati not attempting her second vault, her coach Lakhan Sharma said that she landed awkwardly during her 'podium training' round in Tokyo a week before her event and ran the risk of a serious injury.

"In the week before Pranati's event, a 'podium training' round was held in Tokyo. Pranati landed awkwardly on her second Vault that day, and her knee felt a little wrong," Sharma told Indian Express.

“See, for a coach, the most important thing is protecting his ward from injury. And the Vault apparatus can be dangerous. If your landing is one inch to the right or left, it can cause a knee injury. It takes months to get one Vault right. Pranati has her whole career in front of her. The Asian level and the world level is very different in Gymnastics. So we decided to focus on the first Vault,” added Sharma.

Pranati, now 26 will possibly get another shot at the medals but the scar and the scrutiny of a poor performance at the Tokyo Games that followed might still remain a part of her life. While a lot of us deep dive into the so-called Olympic crash course for two weeks during the event, expecting gold, silver and bronze at the drop of hats, mental health and psychological pressure or peer pressure has hardly got any attention. An aspect that by the look of it seems to be untouchable. So far at least on nine occasions we had come excruciating close to a medal but missed it by a whisker. And the wait for the elusive medal continues.

So how much does a medal cost? At what point does it become too heavy to carry the expectations of a billion people?

Former India No.1 golfer Indrajit Bhalotia, who is also a sports psychologist spoke extensively on the topic with india.com and reckoned that the pressure of winning a medal at times can get to you and it requires professional help to keep the mind and body at ease as much as working on the skill.

“I am a sports psychologist and I work on the mental side of the game, not only with golfers but across sports. And the problem in India is a medal in India is worth crores, probably a gold medal will end up making somewhere around 100 crores or a bronze medal might make 25-30 or 50 crores and the person who is not winning a medal might get 50 lakhs or 20 lakhs. The difference between getting a medal and not is so huge that it automatically creates pressure and when you are at a stage when there is everything or nothing, the pressure will get to you,” said Bhalotia.

“Just going to cricket and seeing what happened in the semi-finals in the World Cup against New Zealand, it is the same thing because the stakes are so high in India for someone who is achieved and someone who has missed out that it is always going to put that extra pressure on an Indian athlete compared to any other athlete from any other country,” he further went on to add.

Talking about the lack of sports psychologists travelling with different teams at the national and international level, the former India golfer said it is shocking and we are at least 5o years behind countries who are winning medals consistently in terms of working on the mental aspect and getting professional help when required.

“I am really surprised and shocked that we don’t have sports psychologist travelling with the Indian teams and that is something that should happen with every sport, right from cricket to golf to tennis, every sport, I mean, somebody who is a professional and not like a aunty or mother telling you, ‘beta kuch nehi hoga, khelo, daaro mat‘. That is not sports psychology. So you have to have professionals,” said Bhalotia.

“I think, India is far behind in sports psychology compared to all these countries which win medals. We talk a lot about skill but we don’t really talk about sports science. We are getting more and more aware of nutrition and fitness but sports psychology is way, way back. I think we are fifty years behind Australia or any of these countries,” according to one of India’s top pro golfers in the 1990s.

Top Indian Marksman Joydeep Karmakar, who came agonisingly close to winning a medal in the 2012 London Olympics, in an exclusive chat with india.com spoke about his disappointment with none of the shooters managing to book a spot on the podium. But also went on to talk about the other aspect of losing and the mental impact it has on an athlete.

“Once the failure comes, it has that impact on you. Of course, it will be different for me at my age and different for these athletes, who possibly, have never faced criticism at home also, maybe. I remember, like when I was a young kid everybody used to tell me that, ‘You are a shining star and you’re a lovely kid. Everybody loves you.’ Even if I came last, everybody would greet me and my family and friends would say they love me and are right behind me,” said Karmakar.

“So when I saw the world, I saw people are telling bad things about me that was, like you know, the biggest shock in my life that people can tell me such things. It was a dream breaker for me. That is something they are (Indian athletes) facing and it’s traumatic for them but they will also learn and use the experience,” added the 41-year-old.

The wait or the weight of an Olympic medal might be far more than any of us can think of and the more we start accepting the mental aspect of the game, there will more athletes who will be better equipped to handle such situations, and that might lead to, maybe more medals. Athletes competing at the top level probably needs it more than anybody else.

Remember the bottom of a pyramid is always crowded and the top — a lonely place.